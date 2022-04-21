Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is The Biggest Lego Game Launch Ever, Selling Over 3.2 Million Copies In Two Weeks
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has set a new record for the LEGO series, selling over 3.2 million copies globally in its first two weeks.
Released worldwide on April 5th for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, Warner Bros. Games, and TT Games latest entry in the LEGO series has smashed previous sales records of the franchise. “The latest LEGO Star Wars title featuring all nine Skywalker saga films in one brand new game has surpassed all previous LEGO console game launches”, the official press release from WB Games reads. “The game has sold through 3.2 million units globally in its first two weeks and has exceeded sales records across every platform, region, and edition.”
On Twitter, the official LEGO Star Wars Game account also confirmed the series’ “biggest global Lego game launch”.
We’ve set a new record!!! Thanks to all the players for helping make LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest launch in LEGO Game history! #LEGOStarWarsGame pic.twitter.com/fYw568OPU9
— LEGO Star Wars Game (@LSWGame) April 21, 2022
Quite the achievement and an amazing rebound for the franchise. Last week, we already reported that the Skywalker Saga nearly matched initial Elden Ring sales in the UK. Not only did the title sell amazingly well in retail, but the game performed even better digitally with Xbox being the dominant platform when it comes to downloaded copies of the game. Overall, including physical sales as well, PlayStation was the biggest platform for the game with 39% of all sales in the UK.
Ultimately, The Skywalker Saga is still at its best when you’re pummeling enemies with your plastic fists or lightsaber. Shooting feels a bit finicky and unsatisfying, with basic stormtroopers taking way too many shots to take down. Given how little punishment there is for death in Lego games, there’s really no reason not to just charge recklessly into the fray and start punching most of the time. Blasting stuff with an X-Wing or other spacecraft is generally more fun, although the level of intensity is sometimes a bit lacking.
