Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Delayed Again, is Now Without a Release Window

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will undoubtedly be the biggest Lego game to date when it finally arrives, but it seems developer TT Games needs more time to get all those blocks in their proper places. The latest Lego Star Wars was already pushed from 2020 to Spring 2021, and now the game has been delayed again, with no new release window provided.

Thanks to all our fans for your continued patience. pic.twitter.com/tCDV9Ikftd — TT Games (@TTGames) April 2, 2021

All of us at TT Games are working hard to make Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest and best Lego game, but we're going to need more time to do it. We won't be able to make our intended Spring release date, but will provide updated launch timing as soon as possible.

For those keeping track, this means Warner Bros. Interactive’s entire 2021 lineup, including Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, Back 4 Blood, and now Lego Star Wars, have been delayed. Obviously, a lot of publishers are in this boat due to COVID-19, but still, that’s rough.

For those that haven’t been keeping up, The Skywalker Saga will cover the entire series to date and feature over 500 playable characters. Here’s the game’s official description:

The galaxy is yours with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand-new Lego video game unlike any other. Experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor, and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the Star Wars universe like never before. For the first time ever in a Lego video game, explore the galaxy your way as you fly to some of the saga's most legendary locales. You can start your journey with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace for some podracing on Tatooine. Or choose to launch right into Rey's adventures in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Players have the freedom to seamlessly travel to any planet, in any order, at any time.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. The game is currently without a release date.