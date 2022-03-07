Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Season Pass Includes Mandalorian, Rogue One Characters

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga won’t lack content at launch, as it covers every one of the nine core Star Wars movies and features over 500 playable characters. But what about some of the other Star Wars spinoff movies and TV shows? Well, it seems you’ll get to play as characters from them too, so long as you grab the game’s “Character Collection” season pass. You can expect character packs based on The Mandalorian, Rogue One, Solo, The Bad Batch, and more. You can get the full rundown, below.

April 5 The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack will include the Mandalorian and non-playable Gorga, Greef Karga, Cara Dune, IG-11, and Kuiil.

will include the Mandalorian and non-playable Gorga, Greef Karga, Cara Dune, IG-11, and Kuiil. Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack will include young Han Solo, young Chewbacca, young Lando Calrissian, Qi’ra, Tobias Beckett, and Enfys Nest.

will include young Han Solo, young Chewbacca, young Lando Calrissian, Qi’ra, Tobias Beckett, and Enfys Nest. The Classic Characters Pack will include Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader and Lando Calrissian. The Classic Characters Pack will be available for those who have early access from select retail partners and will be available for everyone on April 19 who purchases the Character Collection or via standalone purchase.

will include Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader and Lando Calrissian. The Classic Characters Pack will be available for those who have early access from select retail partners and will be available for everyone on April 19 who purchases the Character Collection or via standalone purchase. The Trooper Pack includes Death Trooper, Incinerator Trooper, Range Trooper, Imperial Shore Trooper, and Mimban Stormtrooper. The Trooper Pack will be available in early access for consumers who pre-ordered the digital version of the game, and available on May 4 for everyone who purchases the Character Collection or via standalone purchase. April 19 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack will be available for purchase and will include Jyn Erso, Bodhi Rook, Cassian Andor, K-2SO, Chirrut Imwe, Baze Malbu, and Director Krennic. May 4 The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack will include Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand, and Moff Gideon.

will include Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand, and Moff Gideon. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack will include Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo.

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive has yet to announce a price for the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection, but it’s included in the game’s Deluxe Edition, which costs $10 more than the standard edition. Also, a note of clarification – the “Classic Characters Pack” includes new skins that mimic the original "classic" minifigs included in the first round of Star Wars Lego sets. Obviously, there will be versions of Luke, Leia, ect. in the base game.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch on April 5.