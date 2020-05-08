Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Has Nearly 500 Characters, Possible Release Date Leaks

We probably won’t see another big AAA game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order this year, but fans of that galaxy far, far away shouldn’t sleep on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This isn’t just a compilation of past Lego Star Wars games, it’s an all-new title spanning the entire nine-movie Skywalker Saga, featuring an open-world and the handy ability to immediately jump to any part of the saga. In a recent interview Lucasfilm Games producer Craig Derrick discussed the scope of The Skywalker Saga, including the nearly 500 characters you’ll meet in the game…

There are nearly 500 characters in this game, with many of them playable. When choosing characters for a game this large, we just looked at every film in the saga and tried to say “yes” as much as possible. That said, it often comes down to storytelling and the specific role of the character in the quests and game progression. Of course, we have almost all of your favorite heroes and villains from the films, many background players, a few surprises, and…Yaddle!

This will also be the first Lego Star Wars game to cover both The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, and it sounds like developer TT Games is going all out in adapting them…

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we have these iconic lightsaber moments, such as the throne room scene with Rey and Kylo Ren fighting the Praetorian Guards and the epic confrontation between Master Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren later in the film. In both situations and throughout the game, we need to create unique gameplay situations while also adding humor and irreverence. I think we succeeded with one subtle moment in particular during the Luke/Kylo fight that I find so funny, yet totally in character that I laugh out loud every time I see it. For Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, we were developing the game content and script at the same time the film was in production, which allowed some members of the team to get an early peek at the film’s production, visual development, and script. We knew early that this film was going to be HUGE with big sets, lots of characters, and the Emperor! I cannot wait for fans to see how this all turned out!

In addition to the new gameplay details, it seems a release date for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga may have leaked. The most recent episode of the official This Week in Star Wars YouTube show mentioned an October 20, 2020 release date for The Skywalker Saga – the video has since been re-edited to remove the reference, which could be seen as evidence for or against the release date being legit. So, take this with a shake of salt for now, but October definitely seems likely.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been announced for PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.