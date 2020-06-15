Latest MacBook Air with New Magic Keyboard is $100 Off, Now Just $899

Apple’s brand new MacBook Air with the all-new Magic Keyboard is currently $100 off, bringing the price down to an amazing $899.

Grab the New MacBook Air with Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB, Magic Keyboard for Just $899

Apple’s latest MacBook Air is a fantastic laptop for those looking to buy their first Mac. Apple has finally ditched the garbage butterfly keyboard in favor of traditional key switches and has doubled the storage of the base model to 256GB along with other improvements. Starting at just $999, it’s good value too. Today, it’s great value thanks to a limited time $100 discount.

Featuring a 13.3-inch Retina display, it’s as good as you’d expect an Apple display to be. You get the latest tenth-generation Core i3 processor for all the heavy lifting, 8GB of RAM for buttery smooth multitasking, 256GB of storage for your apps, photos, videos and memes. You also get a solid pair of stereo speakers, two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, 11 hours of battery life, a large Force Touch trackpad, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and more.

Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology

Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID

Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Fast SSD storage

8GB of memory

Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 11 hours of battery life

Force Touch trackpad

Again, this is a limited time deal only and will likely return to its normal price as stock runs low or Apple changes its mind.

Buy New Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray - Was $999, now just $899

