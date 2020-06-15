Father’s Day Deal Offers Latest Echo Dot for Just $29 [$20 Off]

You can instantly save $20 on a brand new Echo Dot and pay just $29 this Father’s Day. This is a limited time deal only.

It can become hard to decide what to pick up for Father’s Day, therefore gadgets like the Echo Dot or a Google Home are safe bets for a lot of reasons. If you are looking to gift your dad an Echo Dot to kickstart his interest in having a personal assistant, then you may do so by spending only $29 today.

The Echo Dot is a tiny smart speaker by Amazon that can do all sorts of wonderful and weird things. Just say the word ‘Alexa’ followed by a question and Alexa will come right back at you with a response. But it gets way better once you hook up a smart home accessory with the Echo Dot, and then simply asking Alexa to power it on or off. Got a smart plug hooked up to a lamp? Just say ‘Alexa, turn on the lamp’ and the Echo Dot combined with the power of the internet will make everything come to life.

If you have a music subscription then you can ask Alexa to play a song too. Have several Echo Dots at home? Why not play music on each and every single one at the same time? Yup, that is a possibility here.

