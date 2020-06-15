Sony WF-1000XM3 earphones with active noise cancelling are currently available for just $178, representing a solid saving of $229.

Skip the AirPods Pro and Grab the Sony WF-1000XM3 for a Discounted Price of Just $178

Apple really managed to ruffle a few feathers in the truly wireless audio space with the release of AirPods. Things were taken up a notch with the release of AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation. But, if you don’t want to take the Apple route then Sony has a similar and extremely competitive product in the WF-1000XM3. Starting at $229, they are already cheaper than the AirPods Pro, but right now, they are $52 off, bringing the price down to just $178.

The Sony earphones are packed with a lot of great features out of the box. For example, the earphones offer up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge. With the charging case included, you can take them up to 24 hours. On the noise cancelling front, the Sony feature “Industry leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e.” You also get built-in support for Amazon Alexa, allowing you to have a personal assistant right in your ear at all times.

There are a ton of other features that make these earphones great, such as NFC pairing. But we will leave them for you to discover by heading over to the Amazon listing below.

Buy Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds - Was $229, now just $178

While you are here, check out more deals below: