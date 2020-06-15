You can pick up Apple’s latest and greatest iPad mini for a low price of just $349, saving $50 instantly on this Father’s Day deal.

Pick up the iPad mini 5 for Just $349 this Father’s Day - Features A12 Bionic, 7.9-inch Retina display and More

For a lot of people, the iPad mini is the best iPad Apple has ever made. It’s compact, features the complete iPad experience, and packs a lot of power underneath to get things done. Right now, you can pick it up for a low price of just $349 this Father’s Day, saving $50 instantly.

What makes the iPad mini great is the fact that it features a smaller 7.9-inch Retina display. But, it’s not just a smaller display, it packs the same amount of pixels as a 9.7-inch iPad, which means it is super pixel dense, therefore everything you view will look crisp.

On the power front, the new iPad mini features the A12 Bionic chip which is obviously better than the one found in the 10.2-inch iPad. What this means is that the iPad mini is buttery smooth and offers a superior iPadOS experience right out of the box.

You get a Touch ID Home button which everyone loves. Up to 10 hours of battery life can be expected once you have charged this tablet up to 100%. You get fast Wi-Fi capabilities for the best network performance regardless of where you are, and so much more.

7. 9-inch Retina display with True Tone and wide color

A12 Bionic chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802. 11AC Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Deals like this on the iPad mini are very rare. Whether you want to pick this up for yourself or your dad, today’s a nice day to save $50 on an iPad.

Buy Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver (Latest Model) - Was $400, now just $349

