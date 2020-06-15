Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is a Slick Deal Right Now for Just $54.99 [Save $15]
Amazon’s already-cheap Fire 7 Tablet is currently just $54.99 right now ahead of Father’s Day, allowing you to save $15 instantly.
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Currently Discounted to Just $54.99 for a Limited Time Only
In the world of tablets, there are very few products that strike the right chord with users. The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is one of those products thanks to its low price point, and right now it’s even cheaper thanks to this Father’s Day deal.
The great thing about the Fire 7 Tablet is that it comes packed with Amazon’s own apps, allowing you to take full advantage of the ecosystem. This means that you get access to Alexa right out of the box, allowing you to control your smart home or just ask trivial questions if you want to. If you are subscribed to Amazon Prime, then Prime Video, Prime Music and all the other important apps are available to you as well here.
On the hardware front, the Fire Tablet features a 7-inch display, a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, a set of cameras, dual-band Wi-Fi and 7 hours of battery life. Here’s a full run-down of the specs:
7" IPS display; 16 or 32 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)
Faster 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
Up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music
Hands-free with Alexa, including on/off toggle
1 GB of RAM
2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
Dual-band Wi-Fi
Buy Fire 7 Tablet, 7" display, 16 GB - Was $69.99, now just $54.99
While you are here, check out more deals below:
- Father’s Day Deal Offers Latest Echo Dot for Just $29 [$20 Off]
- Father’s Day Deal Discounts the iPad mini 5 by $50, Starting at Just $349 Now
- Galaxy S20 Ultra Unlocked Gets Restocked on Amazon and Comes With a $200 Discount for the Base Model
- Save $100 on a Brand New iPad 7, Pay Just $329 for 128GB Model
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter