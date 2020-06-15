Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is a Slick Deal Right Now for Just $54.99 [Save $15]

Amazon’s already-cheap Fire 7 Tablet is currently just $54.99 right now ahead of Father’s Day, allowing you to save $15 instantly.

In the world of tablets, there are very few products that strike the right chord with users. The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is one of those products thanks to its low price point, and right now it’s even cheaper thanks to this Father’s Day deal.

The great thing about the Fire 7 Tablet is that it comes packed with Amazon’s own apps, allowing you to take full advantage of the ecosystem. This means that you get access to Alexa right out of the box, allowing you to control your smart home or just ask trivial questions if you want to. If you are subscribed to Amazon Prime, then Prime Video, Prime Music and all the other important apps are available to you as well here.

On the hardware front, the Fire Tablet features a 7-inch display, a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, a set of cameras, dual-band Wi-Fi and 7 hours of battery life. Here’s a full run-down of the specs:

7" IPS display; 16 or 32 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)

Faster 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

Up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Hands-free with Alexa, including on/off toggle

1 GB of RAM

2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording

Dual-band Wi-Fi

Buy Fire 7 Tablet, 7" display, 16 GB - Was $69.99, now just $54.99

