iPhone XR Won’t Be Discontinued After iPhone 12 Launch, Suggests Tipster but Will Most Likely Receive a Price Cut

Just a couple of days back, it was reported that shortly after the iPhone 12 launch, the iPhone XR would get discontinued, followed by the premium iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max to make way for the newer models. However, one tipster believes that the model from 2018 will still find its place amongst Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup, which might be refreshing for a lot of users.

The tipster Komiya is back with another revelation in the form of a tweet where he pretty much lists the 2020 iPhone lineup for the rest of the year. One of them includes the iPhone XR, suggesting that it would not be discontinued, so it’s highly likely that Apple would execute a price cut instead. However, if you visit the company’s official website right now, the iPhone XR is priced at $599, while the 2020 iPhone SE costs $399.

Even if Apple reduces the iPhone XR’s price to $499, it will still be slower than the iPhone SE despite touting better features such as an improved camera, Face ID support, and a better design. Then again, it’s also rumored that the iPhone SE’s price will get lowered to $349 shortly after the iPhone 12 launch, while the iPhone 11 will likely start from $549, so there lots of information floating in the air that we’ve yet to receive a confirmation on.

It’s possible Apple continues to sell the iPhone XR until it has its second affordable iPhone available for customers. According to a previous report, Ming-Chi Kuo states that this ‘iPhone SE Plus’ will have a full-screen design but won't support Face ID. Instead, it will rely on a side-mounted fingerprint reader, which to be honest, isn't a bad option for unlocking your device.

Since there’s still time for Apple to announce the new iPhone 12 family, we strongly suggest that you treat all this information with a pinch of salt, but do let us know down in the comments if it’s a good idea to continue selling the iPhone XR or should Apple outright discontinue the model.

