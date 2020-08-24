2020 iPhone SE Price Might Drop To $349 Shortly After iPhone 12 Launch, Suggests Newest Info

For $399, the 2020 iPhone SE offers buyers an opportunity to experience a taste of Apple’s mobile OS without spending a small fortune and getting the same level of performance as the more premium offerings at the same time. Now, it’s possible that Apple will make the iPhone SE more affordable for the masses shortly after the iPhone 12 launch.

New Info Also States That the iPhone 12 Will Start From $699

A tweet posted by Apple Lab suggests that shortly after the iPhone 12 unveiling, which is said to start from $699 for the base version, the technology giant will go about its usual business of either reducing the price of previous-generation iPhones or outright discontinue them. According to a previous rumor, there was no mention of the 2020 iPhone SE receiving a price cut, but it did mention that the iPhone 11’s new starting price would be $549, while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max would be discontinued in favor of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

In the tweet from Apple Lab, the new iPhone line would either start from $399, or $349, with the iPhone SE expected to be the company’s most affordable offering. If a price cut is observed, it would compete directly with the Pixel 4a, which is only available in a single RAM and storage variant. According to a previous rumor, the 2020 iPhone SE could be up to $100 cheaper in 2021, signaling the arrival of a brand new iPhone SE model.

iPhone 2020 official line:

- iPhone SE - 399$ or 349$

- iPhone XR - 549$ or 499$

- iPhone 12 - 699$

- iPhone 12 Pro - 999$ - Concept designer: @aaple_lab

- Tags: #leaks #concept #Apple pic.twitter.com/pfOZ5QlucH — Apple Lab (@aaple_lab) August 23, 2020

As it so happens, there is a possibility that the new version sports the 'Plus' moniker as Ming-Chi Kuo reports that the iPhone SE Plus will have a full-screen design but won't support Face ID. Instead, it will rely on a side-mounted fingerprint reader, which to be honest, isn't a bad option for unlocking your device. Though Apple Lab has mentioned that the iPhone SE price might be reduced to $349, there’s no way to confirm the info at this current time.

With that being said, treat this rumor with a pinch of salt for now, but do let us know down in the comments if Apple should reduce the 2020 iPhone SE’s price to $349 as soon as the iPhone 12 launches later this year.

News Source: Twitter (Apple Lab)