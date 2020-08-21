Apple to Reduce iPhone 11 Price Significantly Shortly After iPhone 12 Launch; iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro Could Get Discontinued

Apple will reportedly resume its strategy of discontinuing some older iPhone models shortly after announcing newer ones, but with the 2020 iPhone SE, things would have become somewhat complex for the company. According to a rumor, the first of those discontinued models will be the iPhone XR, followed by the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

A tweet from iAppleTimes talks about the discontinuation of three models shortly after the iPhone 12 launch. Last year, Apple reduced the iPhone XR’s price to $549 when it first launched the iPhone 11 for $699. This year, the discounted model is rumored to get discontinued, while the iPhone 11’s price may see a reduction, with the 64GB version possibly starting from $549.

Apple may be forced to discontinue to iPhone XR altogether instead of further reducing its price tag thanks to the affordability factor of the 2020 iPhone SE. After all, it costs only $399 and features more powerful hardware than the iPhone XR, so it wouldn’t make sense for Apple to continue selling it, even at a lower price. Additionally, the rumored price reduction of the iPhone 11 would mean that Apple would now have a uniform selection of iPhones being sold globally.

The 5G-ready iPhone 12 series is said to start from $649, making the new base price of the iPhone 11 ideal. Also, just like last year, Apple is said to discontinue the more premium offerings in favor of newer models. In 2019, Apple discontinued the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, and this year, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max would be replaced by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

