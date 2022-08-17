Menu
Omar Sohail
Aug 17, 2022
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, to See $100 Price Increase Due to Expensive Components

One analyst believes that customers will be paying more for the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max due to an increase in component prices. According to the latest prediction, both flagships are expected to be $100 more expensive than current-generation models.

Better Camera, Cutting-Edge Chipset, Display, and Other Components May Contribute to That $100 Price Hike

A new research note below from Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives talks about the $100 price hike of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

“While the base iPhone will stay at the same price we believe a $100 price increase on the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max is likely in store given component price increases as well as added functionality on this new release.”

Assuming one thinks that Apple is attempting to unfairly profit off its customers by charging a higher price for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, it is important to note the changing global landscape, and with inflation having an effect in major regions, it will also adversely affect component prices.

Furthermore, since the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are rumored to exclusively ship with the A16 Bionic, faster, more efficient LPDDR5 RAM, a 48MP main camera, and a ProMotion panel, all of these contribute to that $100 price hike. Earlier, a different analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, predicted a 15 percent price increase for the ‘Pro’ models, but he never mentioned an exact number. The $100 price increase is expected to be found in the base storage model, and as customers pick out internal memory variants, they will have to pay a higher sum accordingly.

Interestingly, Ives has not talked about the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max, which are expected to be less pricey than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. We did talk about a rumor about how the non-Pro members will retain the same price as the iPhone 13, starting from $799, but if you want to own the best of the best from Apple in 2022, you may have to spend some extra cash potentially.

News Source: MacRumors

