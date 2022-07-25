iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to Adopt Faster Memory Standard as Apple’s Suppliers Gear up for Increased Shipments This Year

Apple is reportedly prepping to announce the more premium iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max later this year in September. As that preparation is underway, the technology giant’s memory suppliers are aiming to gain immensely through shipments of faster RAM modules.

Apple Is Reportedly Adopting LPDDR5 RAM Chips in the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

A paywalled report published by DigiTimes below and spotted by MacRumors talks about Apple’s memory suppliers, which include Samsung, Micron, and SK Hynix. Additional information published in that report behind the paywall states that the ‘Pro’ models arriving later this year will feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which is an improvement over the current-generation iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max both of which feature 6GB of LPDDR4X memory.

“The world's top-3 memory vendors Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and Micron Technology are poised to see their mobile memory shipments get a significant boost from memory spec upgrades forthe upcoming iPhone series, according to industry sources.”

Unfortunately, where the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get faster RAM, the total amount will remain the same as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, but the last two models will ship with the slower LPDDR4X RAM memory. As Apple continues adding more features to iOS, more RAM is required to deliver that optimum software experience, while also keeping multiple apps running in the background.

An earlier rumor claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would feature 8GB RAM, but it looks like if Apple went with this decision, it would be forced to increase pricing due to high component costs. Increasing the price may be detrimental to the company’s progress since it will be selling these handsets in an economy where consumers are already facing financial hardship due to a recession.

Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will exclusively ship with Apple’s next-generation A16 Bionic SoC, while the less expensive versions will be treated to the A15 Bionic. Perhaps next year’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will arrive with 8GB RAM, so we look forward to those flagships.

Image Credits - iFixit

News Source: DigiTimes