iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to See Price Increases Compared to Direct Predecessors

Omar Sohail
Aug 10, 2022
The regular iPhone 14 models were previously rumored to be sold at the same price as the current-generation models, which started from $799. This news would have given potential buyers some level of positivity, believing that Apple could maintain the same starting price for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which would be $999. Unfortunately, that is not the case, as one analyst predicts price hikes for the more premium models, and there are many reasons why this could end up being the case.

Analyst Predicts a 15 Percent Price Increase for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Though Ming-Chi Kuo did not reveal the exact pricing of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the analyst writes in his latest tweet that the average selling price of the iPhone 14 series would increase by 15 percent. He states that these changes will be seen as a result of the ‘Pro’ models getting a price bump and a higher shipment proportion. Earlier, Apple reportedly informed its suppliers to increase shipments of the new models by 5 percent, bringing the total figure for this year to 95 million units.

With Apple nearly touching the 100 million shipments mark with the iPhone 14 family for 2022 alone, the cost of procuring an enormous batch will warrant a price increase since the company needs to pay its supply chain more to produce a higher number of units. Additionally, the technology giant is rumored to adopt new and improved hardware in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, such as the A16 Bionic that is reportedly made using TSMC’s 4nm process.

One reason why the regular iPhone 14 models could be sold at the same price as the current iPhone 13 range is they will likely ship with the A15 Bionic instead of Apple’s A16 Bionic. Manufacturing a cutting-edge silicon costs more, and apparently, Apple intends to pass those price increases to customers. Another change that we may see is the adoption of faster and power efficient LPDDR5 RAM instead of LPDDR4X chips found in the less expensive iPhone 14 members.

LPDDR5 RAM is more costly to produce than LPDDR4X, so another reason why a price hike may occur. Let us not forget that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will exclusively ship with a 48MP main sensor, incurring higher costs. Component prices have risen in a few months, and the endless changes in the global economy may have forced Apple and its supply chain to raise prices.

Sadly, no customer wanting to upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will see any relief from the company.

News Source: Ming-Chi Kuo

