Price of iPhone 14 Series to Start From $799, Same as iPhone 13 Models

Ali Salman
Aug 3, 2022
iPhone 14 Pro Max Price

Apple is planning to launch its upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models with a boatload of forward-facing additions. Major upgrades are expected to come with the iPhone 14 Pro models while the standard models will feature the same design. However, since there is no iPhone 'mini' this year, the company will launch a bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. Despite various upgrades, a rumor claims that the iPhone 14 price will start at $799. This is the same price that Apple charged for last year's iPhone models. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's iPhone 14 Series to Start at $799 For Base Model, Remains to Be Seen if The 'Pro' Models Will Adopt the Same Strategy

The news is shared by the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver. It suggests that Apple will not increase the price of the iPhone 14 series and that it will start at $799. The blog notes that Apple will stick to the same price to offset the decreasing demand amidst the smartphone market slowdown. The decision to keep the price same for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 is made "at the top executive level" even though the cost of production has increased and the supply chain faces unrest.

If the rumor is true, it will be the second year with no change in price. The last time Apple increased the price of the iPhone was back in 2019 with the launch of the iPhone 11. Previously, the price of the iPhone 13 series started at $699. However, there will be no iPhone 14 mini this year and instead, the company will announce the new iPhone 14 Max.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Price

However, we are not sure if Apple will adopt the same pricing strategy for the iPhone 14 Pro models. This is because the standard models are coming with minimal upgrades but the 'Pro' models are slated to feature a major redesign. The iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a dual-cutout display, improved camera hardware, an Always-On display, and a powerful A16 Bionic chip. In contrast, the iPhone 14 models will feature the same design with a notch, no Always-On support, and a version of the A15 Bionic chip.

Be sure to take the news with a pinch of salt since the final word rests with Apple. We will update you guys as soon as further details are available on the matter. This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the subject? Are you anxiously waiting for the iPhone 14 Pro? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

