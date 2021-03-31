Only iPhone 13 Pro Max Said to Feature Improved Wide-Angle Camera Than the Remaining Three Models, According to Report

Just like how the iPhone 12 Pro Max was the only member of the entire iPhone 12 series to support Sensor-Shift Optical Image Stabilization, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is also said to receive an exclusive upgrade in the optics category. Unfortunately, just like 2020, customers will have to spend a lot more money to get their hands on the ‘top of the line’ model.

iPhone 13 Pro Max’s Main Camera to Sport a Wider Aperture Than the Rest of the Models

A report from Ming-Chi Kuo states that the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be the only handset from the iPhone 13 series to feature a wider aperture from the main camera. Where the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Pro will reportedly sport the same 7P wide-angle lens with an F/1.6 aperture like the three models from the iPhone 12 family, this is where the iPhone 13 Pro Max will set itself apart.

Apple is Partnering with South Carolina to Build Eight Open Access Mac Computer Labs

The report says that the largest member of the iPhone 13 series will have an F/1.5 aperture, meaning that it will be able to capture more light and the imaging result will be more pleasing in low-lit conditions. Where the iPhone 12 Pro Max sports a 47 percent larger sensor than the iPhone 12, we believe another area where the iPhone 13 Pro Max will raise the bar is the size of the image sensor. Both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro are said to feature bigger sensors, with the latest update stating that the camera hump would be smaller.

Fortunately, these upgrades do not mean Apple will neglect the less expensive iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. We say this because according to previous reports, both models are said to be treated to LiDAR scanners and Sensor-Shift Optical Image Stabilization tech. We will be excited to see how these additions turn out when all models will reportedly arrive in late September, so stay tuned for more updates.

News Source: 9to5Mac