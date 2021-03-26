iPhone 13 Pro / 13 Pro Max Could Arrive in Brand New Matte Black Finish, Smaller Rear Camera Bump, and More

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will retain their premium status when they will reportedly arrive in late September, alongside the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13. According to new information, Apple will help customers distinguish between these two luxe models by introducing a new matte black finish, along with some other upgrades, so let us check those out in more detail.

Both iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Could Also Arrive With Enhanced LiDAR-Powered Portrait Mode

A video posted by YouTube channel EverythingApplePro in collaboration with Max Weinbach talks about the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max arriving in a new finish, plus a stainless steel masking method that will reduce smudges and fingerprints. The video also states that we should expect a new rear camera design, along with an ‘Always-On’ 120Hz display. The design is likely to remain the same; flatter edges like the iPhone 12 series, which will also make the newer models easier to grip.

The rear camera module belonging to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will not be completely flat, but the bump will be reduced considerably. A feature associated with the rear camera system is an upgraded Portrait Mode, which will harness the prowess of the LiDAR camera. Portrait shots taken from the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will rely significantly on the LiDAR scanner, upping the image quality as a result.

Weinbach did not mention if the LiDAR camera will arrive for all four iPhone 13 models later this year, but an earlier report stated that this optics unit will be available for all 2021 models. Additionally, Weinbach believes that Apple will integrate image stabilization correction directly into iOS, likely when the company introduces iOS 15. This feature will automatically detect and keep a subject in focus when capturing video.

All iPhone 13 models will reportedly arrive with Sensor-Shift Optical Image Stabilization so there is a possibility that this software-baked stabilization mode will gain some enhancements when the new hardware officially goes on sale. Unfortunately, it is unclear if this mode will be available exclusively for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, or if Apple plans on bringing compatibility for the older models.

What we do know is that the upcoming months are going to be thoroughly exciting ones, but we will still recommend our readers treat all this info with a pinch of salt and wait for further updates from our side.

News Source: EverythingApplePro