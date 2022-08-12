Apple Optimistic About iPhone Demand, Asks Suppliers For 90 Million iPhone 14 Units

Apple will launch the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models next month with a boatload of forward-facing changes. While the iPhone 14 Pro models are rumored to come with a "price hike", Apple is not expecting a drop in iPhone demand and sales this year. Even though the overall smartphone market is slow when it comes to sales, Apple is hopeful that the iPhone will continue to sell well. The company has asked suppliers to make 90 million iPhone 14 models which is the same number as last year's iPhone 13. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple is Anticipating No Drop in iPhone Demand, Orders 90 Million Units For iPhone 14

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple is expecting no change in sales in 2022 following the launch of the iPhone 14 series. This year, the company will manufacture almost 220 million units of iPhone which is on par with last year's capacity. Sources familiar with the matter stated that Apple is able to ditch the slow behavior of the market because the company's customers are still willing to spend more on premium products.

Before last year, Apple manufactured around 75 million iPhone units which were increased to 90 million in 2021. This is because the company saw a hike in demand for the iPhone 13 and the company is looking to stick to the mark. The standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will feature the same design as last year's models but the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to come with a major redesign. The iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a dual-cutout design with major improvements to the camera hardware.

We have recently reported that the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature the same 128GB of storage capacity as current models. While the storage will remain the same, Apple might increase the price of the iPhone 14 Pro models. Since the final word rests with Apple, be sure to take the news with a grain of salt.

