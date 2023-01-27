Apple’s Custom WiFi Chip Sees Indefinite Delay, Broadcom to Potentially Supply WiFi 6E chips for iPhone 15

It was previously reported that Apple will incorporate WiFi 6E chips in the iPhone 15 series later this year. According to the latest, a prominent analyst coins that the company has halted the development of its custom-designed WiFi chips "for a while". What this means is that Apple will use WiFi 6E chips from its existing supplier Broadcom for the iPhone 15 models.

Apple is prioritizing the development of 3nm chips as it delayed its custom WiFi chips 'for a while"

Apple's recently launched MacBook Pro and Mac mini models support WiFi 6E standards. In addition, the M2 iPad Pro models also come with the new standard and it is only a matter of time before the technology reaches the iPhone. WiFi 6E was previously rumored to come with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series. However, the company saw fit to reserve the technology for this year's iPhone.

Prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states that the iPhone 15 will launch with WiFi 6E standard for faster wireless speeds and lower latency. It was also coined by Barclays analysts that this year's iPhone models will come with a faster WiFi standard. However, Apple will not use its in-house WiFi chips as it will be prioritizing the development of 3nm chips for future products. Henceforth, the company has delayed its in-house WiFi chips "for a while". It was initially noted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that Apple is working to combine the WiFi and Bluetooth chips to replace components from Broadcom.

More specifically, Apple's previous development for Wi-Fi solution was the Wi-Fi-only chip and not the Wi-Fi+Bluetooth combo chip. From a design standpoint, developing a Wi-Fi+Bluetooth combo chip is more challenging than just a Wi-Fi-only chip. Since most of Apple's products use the combo chip, it would be even more challenging to replace Broadcom's combo chips with its own if Apple decides to do so.

Since Apple is delaying its custom WiFi chips, Broadcom would supply WiFi 6E chips for the iPhone 15. WiFi 6E will allow the iPhone 15 to feature faster wireless speeds along with lower latency. However, users would have to upgrade their routers that support the standard. iPhone 15 Pro models are also slated to come with a titanium finish, solid-state buttons, Dynamic Island on all four models, and much more. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available.