iPhone 12 Sales Still Going Strong, Despite iPhone 13 Launch Just a Couple of Months Away

With the iPhone 13 launch expected in the third week of September, a strong wave of customers would likely hold off on a purchase in anticipation of the newer models. However, a recent U.S. sales trend survey shows that customer activity is the exact opposite, with iPhone 12 sales still going strong.

New Sales Data Shows Apple Could Report Higher-Than-Expected Sales in Its Upcoming Third Quarter

An investors’ note from JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee pointed out the survey conducted by Wave7 Research, which monitors sales volume across various carriers in 2021. AppleInsider reports that there is limited evidence that customers are skipping on an iPhone 12 purchase and waiting for the iPhone 13 lineup to arrive, which, according to previous reports, is only a few months away.

Standard iPhone 13 Models to Miss the LiDAR Scanner This Year, Only ‘Pro’ Models to House the Sensor

In addition to reporting better-than-expected sales in its third quarter, Apple is also believed to be in a better position when it comes to inventory. While the chip shortage has affected the California-based giant, it has better inventory than Android phone makers. During the month of June, the iPhone 12 was the most popular, followed by the largest member, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and then the iPhone 12 Pro.

Sales of the iPhone 12 mini remained the lowest but stable at the same time. Last month, it was reported that iPhone 12 shipments had crossed 100 million units in just seven months, equaling the record held by the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus launch. Despite not witnessing any slowdown in sales, JP Morgan’s previous iPhone 13 shipments estimates show that Apple is expected to sell around 226 million units in 2022, beating what the company could ship this year.

However, JP Morgan has set a slightly conservative shipments estimate, as an earlier report mentioned that Apple could ship up to 240 million units in 2021 alone. For customers waiting for the iPhone 13 launch, they are likely expecting displays with faster refresh rates, improved cameras, bigger batteries, and faster performance thanks to the A15 Bionic.

Are you holding off on your purchase to pick up any iPhone 13 model? Share your thoughts down in the comments.

News Source: AppleInsider