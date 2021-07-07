iPhone 13 May Outsell iPhone 12; 226 Million Shipments Expected in 2022

Despite the iPhone 12’s raging success, some analysts believe that the iPhone 13 lineup, which is expected to comprise of four models, will outsell Apple’s current flagship family. Since Apple will reportedly announce the new models during the third week of September, it will have a headstart when taking pre-orders compared to last year’s launch. The aforementioned reason, combined with others, could be sufficient as to why Apple is estimated to ship around 226 million iPhone units in 2022.

Previous Report States That the iPhone 13’s Upgrades Will Be Reason Enough for Consumers to Switch

According to an investors’ note spotted by Business Insider, JP Morgan analysts expect Apple’s iPhone 13 launch to turn the company’s underperforming run. It is puzzling why analysts would term Apple’s current run as underperforming, especially when its iPhone 12 range has equaled the same milestone as the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus launch; reaching 100 million unit shipments in seven months.

Foxconn and Pegatron Secures Spot to Assemble iPhone 13 mini

Regardless, the Cupertino tech giant is not expected to perform poorly in 2021 by any means, with the company estimated to ship between 210-215 million units. However, 2022 could be the best year for Apple in a long time, with analysts expecting Apple to ship as many as 226 million units. Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities previously stated that the iPhone 13’s upgrades should encourage customers to pick it up.

Even though the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series look nearly identical if you take a look at our previously reported dummies leak, it is the internal upgrades that will matter on this occasion, ranging from improved cameras, increased battery sizes, and of course, the inclusion of 120Hz LTPO OLED screens on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, JP Morgan has set a slightly conservative shipments estimate, as an earlier report mentioned that Apple could ship up to 240 million units in 2021 alone.

We will see just how well the company performs in the coming months shortly after the iPhone 13 unveiling, so stay tuned for more updates.

News Source: Business Insider