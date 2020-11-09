iPhone 12 Pro Max More Popular Than Smaller iPhone 12 mini, According to Initial Data

With customers displaying a penchant towards larger handsets, the general overview was that the iPhone 12 Pro Max would end up being more popular than the smaller iPhone 12 mini. According to the latest data, it appears that Apple’s 6.7-inch flagship is actually doing better, at least when it comes to preorder lead times. Here’s more info for you on this matter.

Preorder Lead Times for the iPhone 12 Pro Max Are Higher Compared to the iPhone 12 mini

According to an iPhone Availability Tracker note seen by AppleInsider, it is to be believed that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is more popular than the much more compact 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini. JP Morgan's Samik Chatterjee notes that preorder lead times for the iPhone 12 mini started off by tacking at 12 days. In comparison, the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s preorder lead time is 22 days, which would suggest that the phablet-sized flagship is doing well.

Keep in mind that both models went up for preorder simultaneously last Friday, so it’s not like the iPhone 12 Pro Max or the iPhone 12 mini had any advantage. We can understand why some consumers would be showing more love to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, although there is still some demand for smaller, capable smartphones. The iPhone 12 Pro Max’s 6.7-inch display delivers an ample amount of screen real estate, and that bigger screen translates into a bigger battery, leading to improved ‘screen on’ time.

Also, both the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a premium build, as shown by the first wave of unboxing and review videos. However, the larger model takes the cake thanks to its stainless steel frame, which adds more weightage to the aesthetics score, even though these materials add to the overall weight. The iPhone 12 Pro Max also features a more advanced camera system, with a telephoto and LiDAR unit bringing more features to the table. One of them is seamlessly measuring someone’s height, though we’re confident the LiDAR camera will open up more opportunities in the future.

Potential customers will have to get around the fact that the iPhone 12 Pro Max costs $1,099 compared to the iPhone 12 mini’s $699 tag. Which model do you think you’ll prefer if you intend to get one and why? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: AppleInsider