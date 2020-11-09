First iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Unboxing, Review Videos Are Live, Highlighting Plus Points of Each Model

The iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 12 Pro Max preorders went live last week, but YouTubers and reviewers have got their hands on the latest models just in time to make a series of unboxing and review videos. Just before Apple opened up preorders, some hands-on and first impressions clips were published online too, to give future customers an idea of what to expect if they intend on getting any one of the models. Luckily, it didn’t take long for these in-depth videos to come out, so you can take a look at them one by one.

Obviously, the first thing you’ll notice about the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max is their sheer size difference. The iPhone 12 mini sports a 5.4-inch display, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max gets treated to a massive 6.7-inch screen, which is the biggest Apple has incorporated on its smartphone lineup. Next up, we have the build quality. Though both models are premium to hold and their iPad Pro-like design inspiration makes them a lot easier to grip, if you want to experience materials on a smartphone like no other, then it’s recommended you get the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple TV App is Now Available for Xbox Consoles

Sure, for $1,099, it’s definitely a tough pill to swallow compared to the iPhone 12 mini’s $699 price tag ($729 if you decide to purchase a SIM-free variant), but if you want the best of the best from Apple, the aforementioned amount is how much you’ll have to splurge. Fortunately, even if you spend $1,099 on the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s base model, a ton of customers won’t have to worry about storage because instead of 64GB, you’re getting 128GB of internal memory right off the bat.

Getting the iPhone 12 mini also gives you access to fewer cameras. In contrast, the iPhone 12 Pro Max not just comes with an additional telephoto unit but a LiDAR sensor, which can be used to instantly measure the height of someone if you’re interested in those sorts of activities. Then again, more differences are separating the two models, and if you’re unsure which one to get, make sure to check out the videos given below and let know down in the comments on what you thought about them.

MKBHD (iPhone 12 Pro Max)

MKBHD (iPhone 12 mini)

CNET (iPhone 12 Pro Max)

iPhone 12 Pro Max More Popular Than Smaller iPhone 12 mini, According to Initial Data

CNET (iPhone 12 mini)

Engadget (iPhone 12 Pro Max)

Engadget (iPhone 12 mini)