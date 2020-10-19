iPhone 12 Pro Beats Cheaper iPhone 12 In Early Pre-orders And Shipment Numbers

As per initial shipment allocations, more users are pre-ordering iPhone 12 Pro instead of the cheaper iPhone 12 model. This has surpassed initial expectations by renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who had predicted that iPhone 12 would be at the top 40-45% of inventory allocation among the lineup.

As per a research note obtained by MacRumors, iPhone 12 Pro in China is seeing stronger demand than previously anticipated and demand will only increase in the United States and Europe as we remove towards the end of the year.

The ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ pre-order beat our expectation because of Apple core fans’ initial preference for high-end models, the strong demand in the Chinese market, and the coming peak season demand in the US and Europe.

As per Kuo, the share breakdown for shipments for the rest of the phones is predicted to be as following:

iPhone 12 mini: 10%-15%

iPhone 12‌: 30%-35%

iPhone 12 Pro Max: 30%-35%

Kuo's estimation is based on preliminary shipment numbers for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders, which opened up on October 16. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will see pre-orders open from November 6 which might have an impact on these shipment numbers. iPhone 12 mini is not only the smallest phone from the lineup, but it is also the cheapest one which might have a higher demand than others. However, Kuo's prediction puts in the last position for shipment numbers because of weak demand for a smaller sized smartphone in China.

iPhone 12 starts from $829 for the 64GB model, while the iPhone 12 Pro starts from $999 for the 128GB model. A difference of just $170 might be enough for many users to opt for the more expensive model which features better cameras, LiDAR, increased battery capacity, more RAM, and increased storage. Of course, none of these prices include a charger or bundled headphones. Depending on whether users already have these, they could either be saving money or would have to shell out more money to use any of the new iPhone 12 models.

