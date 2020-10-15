In Just 45 Minutes, iPhone 12 Pre-Orders Were Sold out in Taiwan, According to Carrier Reports

Though Apple’s market share in the U.S. for iPhones continues to have an iron grip, the unveiling of the iPhone 12 lineup may have shaken things up in other markets too. According to carrier reports, Apple’s newest series was sold out in pre-orders in Taiwan, and it only took 45 minutes to do the job. Exact pre-order numbers haven’t been shared right now, but Apple is reportedly eyeing a large number of units to be shipped by the end of this year.

Sources Claim That Availability of the iPhone 12 Will Help Increase Replacement Demand of 5G Smartphones From 4G-Ready Ones

Pre-orders have apparently shot through the roof in Taiwan, with DigiTimes reporting that major carriers in the region started taking pre-orders for the newer models on October 14.

“Pre-sales for Apple's just released iPhone 12 lineup have gotten off to a good start in the Taiwan market with telecom operators receiving handsome pre-orders, according to market sources. Telecom operators, including Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) and Taiwan Mobile, all began taking pre-orders on October 14, with CHT saying it sold out its pre-sales quota within 45 minutes.”

Apple may also have an ambitious goal set for 2020 as far as the number of iPhone 12 shipments go. According to a different report from DigiTimes, the technology giant might look to ship 80 million units by the end of 2020, making it one of the most successful launches for the company. As far as popularity in Taiwan goes, the publication reports that Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) mentioned that 65 percent of its pre-orders were for the iPhone 12.

As for Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET), it was reported that during the first day of pre-orders volume, there was a three-times increase compared to the previous-generation iPhone 11 family that launched a year ago. FET also reports that 50 percent of those pre-orders were for the iPhone 12 Pro. One reason why both models are so popular is that they offer a 6.1-inch display, delivering the ideal combination of increased screen real estate, while not being absurdly large that it becomes an encumbrance to carry around.

To remind our readers, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders will open up tomorrow, October 16, and if you want more information regarding this, we recommend checking out our detailed pricing, pre-order availability breakdown of all four models.

