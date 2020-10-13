iPhone 12 Pricing, Pre-Order and Availability Details – Here’s Everything You Need to Know

True to what countless reports said, Apple did announce four new iPhone models; the less costly iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini and for those wanting a more premium build plus more features at the same time, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. All models feature different prices and it isn’t strange to hear that these versions have different pre-order and availability dates. To avoid the confusion and to help readers know which model will be available to pre-order first, we’ve provided all the details here.

Surprisingly, the iPhone 12 mini Will Be Available to Customers Much Later

First, let us go over the pricing, so you know how much you’ll be paying for the iPhone 12 model of your choice.

iPhone 12 mini - Starts from $699 with 64GB of storage (available in 128GB for $749, $256 for $849)

- Starts from $699 with 64GB of storage (available in 128GB for $749, $256 for $849) iPhone 12 - Starts from $799 with 64GB of storage (available in 128GB for $849, $256 for $949)

- Starts from $799 with 64GB of storage (available in 128GB for $849, $256 for $949) iPhone 12 Pro - Starts from $999 with 128GB of storage (available in 256GB for $1,099, $256 for $1,299)

- Starts from $999 with 128GB of storage (available in 256GB for $1,099, $256 for $1,299) iPhone 12 Pro Max- Starts from $1,099 with 128GB of storage (available in 256GB for $1,199, $512 for $1,399)

With the pricing details out of the way, let us tell you about the pre-order dates and availability. The most surprising revelation coming from this iPhone 12 launch is the fact that the iPhone 12 mini will be available much later. Customers can start pre-ordering the smaller 5.4-inch version from November 6, with shipments starting November 13.

Thankfully, you won’t have to wait an absurdly long period to pre-order the other models as they will be available for pre-sale almost immediately. The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available to pre-order starting October 16, with availability starting from October 23. This means that three days from now, you’ll be able to secure any one of the larger models. For customers that display an affinity for smaller smartphones, unluckily, you’ll have to wait a while.

You should also know that during the iPhone 12 launch, Apple reduced the prices of the iPhone 11 to $599 and iPhone XR to $499, making its lineup more uniform in terms of pricing.