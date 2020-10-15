Three iPhone 12 Models Are Using an OLED Panel from Samsung

It has been a few days since the iPhone 12 series launched and while all the memes and the jokes that are being shared around are fun for a while, the real deal is that Samsung and Apple are still working together in order to bring the smartphones to life. There was a rumour that started circulating earlier this year that Samsung Display will be in contract with Apple to become the main display supplier for this year's iPhones. It has finally happened as the latest report suggests.

As per the report, 3 out of 4 iPhone 12 models are going to be using OLED panels that are being supplied by Samsung Display.

Samsung is Supplying OLED Panels for iPhone Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

The report is pretty extensive and has shed light on what iPhone models are shipping with the Samsung supplied OLED panels. For starters, Samsung Display is responsible for supplying Apple with OLED panels for iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. That leaves us with the standard iPhone 12, which is getting its panels from LG Display, while the Chinese BOE is completely out of the picture.

BOE was the runner up to become the supplier last year when Apple wanted to diversify the supply chain and in all honesty, it was looking like a threat to Samsung and LG's duopoly in the world of OLEDs but it seems that it no longer is happening as Apple has ultimately decided to go with Samsung and LG. Probably because of how their reputation is certainly there when it comes to delivering some great OLED panels, in general.

According to the insides, Apple is likely to manufacturer roughly 80 million units by the end of the year. This means that Samsung and LG could be supplying a total of 80 million panels combined, 60 million out of which will be supplied Samsung Display only.

This is not the first time for this partnership as Samsung has supplied the panels to Apple for last year's iPhones as well. Samsung Display manufactured 50 million panels for the iPhone 11 series. Additional information reveals that the analysts are also expecting Apple to ship around 220 million iPhone units, this means that Samsung display might end up manufacturing 170 million iPhone 12 OLED panels in 2020.