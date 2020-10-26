Apple Removed Wired EarPods From the iPhone 12 Packaging and Other Models to Boost Sales of AirPods, Say New Report

If you didn’t already know, Apple removed both the wired EarPods and charger from the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro packaging, and not just this, even the previous-generation models don’t ship with these accessories anymore. Apple claims that this was done to not just reduce environmental waste but to reduce the packaging size too. However, a new report claims that Apple made this move in order to increase the sales of its wireless line of earphones, which are also known as AirPods.

Apple’s AirPods Had a Market Share of Around 35 Percent During Q2, 2020 and With More Models Incoming, That Figure Might Increase

A report from DigiTimes talks about how the removal of wired EarPods from the iPhone 12 packaging will increase the sales of Apple’s wireless audio products. This includes the sales of the Beats Flex, which Apple announced shortly after the iPhone 12 unveiling, with DigiTimes claiming that this wireless audio accessory is slowly gaining momentum in terms of sales, most likely thanks to its competitive price of $49.99. In addition, Apple would have also removed the wired EarPods to boost sales of its AirPods line.

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Can Instantly Measure Someone’s Height Thanks to the LiDAR Camera

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple’s AirPods family had a market share of 35 percent during the second quarter of 2020, and with more models expected to arrive in the near future, we might see that figure increase. Additionally, the company was said to introduce its premium over-ear AirPods Studio headphones later this year, but it looks like these will arrive in 2021 to take on the high-end brands like Sony, Bose, and others. This forthcoming launch will allow Apple to target yet another market.

Seeing as how the AirPods line has managed to thwart every other offering from Apple’s competitors, it’s possible the AirPods Studio end up being as successful as its miniature counterparts. Samsung is also rumored to remove the charger from its future smartphone range, but it’s not confirmed which models will be placed in a compact packaging. It’s also unconfirmed if wired earphones will be provided with those smartphones because if they aren’t, then it only means Samsung wants to take the ‘Apple route’ and attempt to increase sales of its wireless audio accessories.

Do you think that from a business perspective, Apple has done the right thing to remove wired EarPods from the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro packaging? Tell us down in the comments.

