These are the retail contents of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. And they don't ship with EarPods or the charger in the box.

iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max Retail Contents Feature Just the Phone itself and a USB-C to Lightning Cable

Apple's new lineup of smartphones are surprisingly powerful thanks to the A14 Bionic chip. But apart from all that muscle, Apple announced that it is reducing eWaste from its products by removing things from the retail box which the user might already have.

iPhone 12 Pricing, Pre-Order and Availability Details – Here’s Everything You Need to Know

So, when you go ahead and pre-order the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Pro, you can expect the phone to ship with the bare minimum - just the phone itself and a USB-C to Lightning cable. Apple expects you to use your old charger, if you still have it lying around with you.

As part of our efforts to reach our environmental goals, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini do not include a power adapter or EarPods. Please use your current Apple power adapter and headphones, or purchase these accessories separately.

In its keynote, Apple said that they were able to reduce the size of the retail box of iPhone by up to 70%, just by removing the charger and EarPods alone. At this point, many of you are going to throw in a meme or two by saying they can take that number all the way up to 100% by charging the consumer and not shipping anything. We get it, that's how the world is now.

If you are all up for reducing waste on the planet, then the iPhone 12 is something which should please you. Besides, we are certain that you countless chargers already lying around in some form or the other at home, so this omission should not bother you one bit.

Samsung Fires at Apple for Being Late to the 5G Race

But, the fun part is: a USB-A charger is more easy to come by these days. Apple is shipping the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro with a USB-C to Lightning cable, which means you must have a compatible USB-C charger to make it work. If you are switching over from Android that happens to be a non-USB-C device, then you might have a problem on your hands.

You can learn more about the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro below: