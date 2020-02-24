iPhone 12 to Get Support for the 802.11ay Standard to Wirelessly Charge AirTags and Improve AirDrop Transfer Speeds

Apple’s iPhone 12 features list sounds more and more impressive with every passing moment, and the latest rumor just adds to that. According to Japanese blog Mac Otakara, the iPhone 12 lineup might get support for the 802.11ay wireless standard and it can open up a lot of possibilities down the road.

802.11ay Standard Uses the 60Hz Spectrum and Is Expected to Finalize by End of 2020

802.11ay will most likely succeed the 802.11ad standard, adding up to 4 streams of multiple transmissions receptions. Unlike the previous-generations Wi-Fi standards, 802.11ay uses the 60GHz spectrum, and according to MacRumors, it’s expected to be finalized by the end of 2020. Coming to the actual report, it talks about support for ultra-short range connectivity.

Apple’s 5G iPhone 12 Lineup Could Use Company’s Own Modems for 2020 Due to a Number of Reasons, Says Report

This might give the iPhone 12 support to wirelessly charge AirTags, or considerably improve the data transfer speeds of AirDrop processes. 802.11ay will have a shorter range, meaning that if you’re leaving a small room where the connectivity source is present, either the connection will be interrupted or speeds with suffer drastically. We’ll get to know more about this technology in the near future, so we’ll advise that you be patient for an upcoming and detailed article on this.

According to previous reports, Apple is expected to launch a total of four iPhone 12 models, with the smallest sporting a 5.4-inch display, and the largest possibly shipping with a 6.7-inch screen. While there are expected to be other differences separating the four models, ranging from different RAM counts to the number of cameras, we believe that 802.11ay support will be available for all of them. Apple could decide things differently, of course, So we’ll update you accordingly.

So what do you think? Will this rumored 802.11ay support for the iPhone 12 series open up a lot of possibilities for users? Let us know down in the comments.

Source: Mac Otakara