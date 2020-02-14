Massive MIMO (Multiple-input multiple-output) technology is expected to be a core component of 5G networks. Compared to a regular network, a MIMO network can multiply the capacity without needing more spectrum. This can benefit data rates and link reliability. Earlier, it was believed that one of the iPhone 12 features would include support for 2×2 MIMO, but apparently that won’t be the case.

Maximum Upload Speeds May Be Adversely Affected Because of Lack of 2x2 MIMO Support for the iPhone 12

The prediction had come last year from revered analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who said that the 5G-capable iPhone 12 range will support 2×2 MIMO uplink, benefitting both WIN SMI and Broadcom because of the use of six power amplifiers. However, he has revised his predictions and now believes that the iPhone 12 will have just two amplifiers at most and will likely not support 2×2 MIMO uplink.

iPhone 12 Lineup’s Various 3D Models, Including 5.4-inch One, Get Their Display Sizes Compared With iPhone 11 in Latest Video

The support for 2×2 MIMO would have allowed for faster maximum theoretical uploads speeds. However, given that 5G networks are still in infancy, it will probably not matter a lot. After all, what’s the use of this support if Massive MIMO-equipped networks are not commercially available yet? However, carriers will eventually adopt massive MIMO for 5G. For instance, Sprint’s CEO John Saw has already said that the technology will be the stepping stone to 5G because it will enable faster speeds. Verizon and AT&T have also hinted at massive MIMO deployment. Thus, 2x2 MIMO support being a part of the iPhone 12 features would be benefited users greatly.

Even without support for 2×2 MIMO, this year’s iPhones are bound to be exciting because they will be the first ones from Apple to sport 5G modems. The iPhone 12 will probably be underpinned by the 5nm-based A14 chip which will supposedly be mated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 modem to support the next generation of wireless networks. Additionally, the company is also expected to launch the 5G-ready iPad Pro this year so there’s a lot of exciting stuff to look forward to from Apple.

