Fresh iPhone 12 Dummies Smile for the Camera, Highlighting Design Changes, Number of Cameras, & More

There’s a ton of information surrounding the iPhone 12 series, and only more of that has been added thanks to the latest dummies that have been showcased right now. Though there are three models appearing in the latest video, Apple will reportedly release four new versions later in the year. Let us take a look at these dummies carefully and see if we can identify some of the design changes as well as the external upgrades expected to arrive on the newer models.

Cleaner Design Inspired by the iPhone 4 and iPad Pro Could Be Seen as the Biggest Visual Change Coming to the iPhone 12

An iPhone 4-like design could be arriving for the iPhone 12 lineup, though a different report stated that all four models will resemble the latest iPad Pro. This will mean flatter edges, rounded corners, along with the same front and back glass sandwiched together to create a cleaner iPhone 12 design. If you’re wondering, given below are the display sizes accompanying the upcoming versions.

iPhone 12 (the smallest and possibly cheapest version) - 5.4-inch screen

iPhone 12 Max (successor to the iPhone 11) - 6.1-inch screen

iPhone 12 Pro (successor to the iPhone 11 Pro) - 5.4-inch screen

iPhone 12 Pro Max (successor to the iPhone 11 Pro Max) - 6.7-inch screen

The 5.4-inch model is actually smaller than the 2020 iPhone SE as depicted in a previous comparison video, while the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max will obviously be bigger than the iPhone 11 Pro from last year. As for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, it is said to be noticeably larger than the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max, and customers who prefer larger displays will definitely want to get this model.

Coming to the cameras, the cheaper 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max are expected to be treated to dual-camera setups, while the more expensive versions will feature a triple sensor array. These dummies don’t show a LiDAR unit because according to MacRumors, these were designed for case makers, since such companies are only concerned with the size of the camera bump, and not what’s inside the camera bump.

Before Apple takes center stage to announce its new iPhone 12 family, we’re sure to found out more information regarding their design and camera configuration. If you believe you’ve spotted any other difference by checking out the video below, do let us know down in the comments.

News Source: MacRumors