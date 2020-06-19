5.4-inch iPhone 12 3D Mockup Is Smaller Than the 2020 iPhone SE in Latest Size Comparison

If there’s a market for compact, and powerful phones, Apple probably knows the target audience, which is why we were greeted with the 2020 iPhone SE, a 4.7-inch handset armed with an A13 Bionic. Later this year, the company is expected to announce four iPhone 12 models, out of which one of them will include a 5.4-inch version. It is said that this version will be the most affordable out of the four and when it comes to the latest size comparison, it’s smaller than Apple’s $399 low-cost version too.

This was proven when YouTube content creator EverythingApplePro shared a 3D printed version of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and placed it right next to the 2020 iPhone SE. Sure enough, the upcoming model is slightly smaller than Apple’s affordable offering, and you’re getting a lot more screen real estate with the 5.4-inch version. Consumers who were demanding a compact device but didn’t appreciate the older design language belonging to the iPhone SE will most probably appreciate Apple’s efforts here.

Apple Watch Ejecting Water in Slow Motion is the Most Mesmerizing Thing You’ll See Today [Video]

People who love tiny phones are in for a treat with the new 5.4-in iPhone. Smaller than a new SE! pic.twitter.com/cTSH2LBzKA — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) June 18, 2020

However, one of the things Apple might have to compromise on is the battery capacity. Larger smartphones inherently come with bigger batteries and if the 2020 iPhone SE ships with a small 1821mAh cell, we could be seeing the same treatment given to the same 5.4-inch iPhone 12. Regardless how efficient the iPhone 12 is said to be thanks to the inclusion of A14 Bionic as well as the Snapdragon X60 5G modem, both of which will be made using the enhanced 5nm node, a physically smaller battery will disappoint and will adversely affect screen-on time.

Then again, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 is also said to be cheaper than the iPhone 11, starting at $649 while also providing 5G support. If you take a look at your calendar, you’ll note that there’s no powerful device released in 2020 that’s this affordable while also giving you 5G network support. If you’re still skeptical about the iPhone 12’s physical size, we recommend waiting for Apple’s official keynote later in the year and then comparing those dimensions.

At the same time, if you want to learn more about the iPhone 12 lineup, here’s a complete roundup of everything we know so far.

News Source: Twitter (EverythingApplePro)