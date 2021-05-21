Apple’s iPhone 12 Series Dominated Q1, 2021 in Both Revenue and Volume Share, According to Fresh Analysis

Apple’s iPhone 12 has dominated Q1, 2021 quite convincingly, with various models of Apple’s flagship family taking top spots for best-selling models in both revenue and volume share. Here are all the details.

Surprisingly, Even the iPhone 12 mini Found a Place in the Rankings, but Not Alongside the Rest of the Series

According to Counterpoint Research, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 secured the top-three best-selling smartphones for Q1, 2021 by revenue and volume share. Data shows that global smartphone revenue crossed the $100 billion mark in the quarter, and it was mostly driven thanks to flagship sales. In terms of best-selling smartphones by revenue share, the iPhone 12 Pro Max was the most popular, while the iPhone 12 was the top player in the volume share category.

The iPhone 12 mini also found the top-sixth position, but in revenue share, not volume share, indicating that it is not selling as well as Apple would have hoped. The iPhone 11 from 2019 continues to do well, outpacing both the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21, likely due to its attractive price-to-performance ratio. Sadly, the 2020 iPhone SE, which right now oozes with value, occupies the tenth position in the revenue share category. Given its price, we would expect this 4.7-inch handset to sell in droves.

This could be why Apple has not prepared a successor for this year and is pooling its resources for the iPhone 13 series. Speaking of iPhone 13, the technology giant is reportedly expecting 25 percent higher demand compared to the iPhone 12 series, so it will be exciting to see how those models perform in the market. Also, Apple might have an even better 2021 as it is rumored to unveil the new handsets in late September.

That is a significant head start compared to when the iPhone 12 series launched, meaning more customers will be able to pre-order them sooner. We expect to see different results in the coming quarters, so let us see if the popularity of the iPhone 12 models holds up.

News Source: Counterpoint Research