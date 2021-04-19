Apple Bracing Itself for Strong iPhone 13 Sales – a Possible 25 Percent Increase in Orders Compared to iPhone 12

Apple might be expecting strong iPhone 13 sales when the company reportedly announces four new models in late September. Increased demand due to the 5G rollout paired with new hardware upgrades could be the reason why the iPhone 13 family could be a successful launch.

Initial Supply Chain Checks Report iPhone 13 Shipments Are in the 100 Million Unit Range

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives stated the following in an investor note.

“We believe Apple is still in the middle innings of its biggest product cycle year ever across iMacs, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch, and of course the iPhone 12 supercycle which is set to be followed by the iPhone 13 unveil this Fall. Our initial Asia supply chain build checks for iPhone 13 are currently in the ~100 million unit range compared to our initial iPhone 12 reads at 80 million units (pre-COVID) and represents a 25% increase YoY out of the gates. While this number will clearly move around over the coming months, we believe this speaks to an increased confidence with Cook & Co. that this 5G driven product cycle will extend well into 2022 and should also benefit from a post vaccine consumer “reopening environment”.

One other reason why Apple could see increased iPhone 13 sales is due to a head start in the launch timeline. Last year, the global health crisis forced Apple to delay some iPhone 12 models, with the entire unveiling taking place in October instead of September. In 2021, the pandemic persists, with global chip shortages being reported as well that could negatively affect Apple’s overall production. The company is also said to be working with TSMC to commence mass production of the A15 Bionic ahead of schedule. The new silicon is expected to fuel all iPhone 13 models.

Ives also commented that 2021 could be the year that Apple ships a record number of iPhones, but the constant change-up in the technology landscape will have the final say on the company’s progress. In related news, Ives said that customers should expect modest iPad Pro price increases and that Apple will unveil not one but three brand new tablet models during its ‘Spring Loaded’ event that is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

News Source: 9to5Mac