iPhone 12 With 5.4-inch Display Might Sport OLED From BOE, Not Samsung, as Apple Looks to Diversify

Apple’s strategy for 2020 involves launching four iPhone 12 models later this year. Two of them are expected to be high-end ones and could be called the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. As for the smallest version, which features a 5.4-inch display, Apple could be taking a different route when it comes to sourcing components.

For the longest time, Samsung has been Apple’s biggest supplier for OLEDs, with LG providing a small percentage of orders. BOE, a Chinese manufacturer reportedly wants to take a large number of orders and has invested heavily in its OLED lines to make its partnership with Apple a long-time alliance. Turns out, the smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12 might be the first to sport an OLED made specifically by BOE.

Samsung Starts Mass Production of Its Fastest Smartphone Storage Ever – The eUFS 3.1 Standard

All iPhone 12 Models Expected to Feature OLED Screens as Apple Reportedly Shying Away From LCD Tech

News of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 sporting an OLED from BOE comes from a paywall preview at DigiTimes that was spotted by MacRumors. This model could be the smallest from Apple to sport a notch, and it could be the cheapest too. Alongside this version, the 6.1-inch variant could share the same traits with the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, such as fewer cameras, and reduced RAM count.

The more expensive variants are expected to ship with a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED screen but will sport upgraded cameras, included a rear ToF unit for mapping 3D environments. It’s highly unlikely that the same camera will be found on the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, and to be honest, that’s fine because a lot of users probably won’t be looking for this upgrade anyway.

It’s also not confirmed if the OLED from BOE will deliver the same brightness and color accuracy as the OLED present on the more expensive models. As for more details, it looks like we’ll find out during Apple’s September keynote if it does end up happening.

Here’s some more iPhone 12 coverage if you’re interested.

Source: DigiTimes