iPhone 11 Series Made up 69% of All U.S. Holiday Season’s iPhone Sales

New data published by CIRP reveals that Apple’s iPhone 11 series comprising of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are a major hit in the U.S. For some, the term ‘major hit’ might be a bit of an understatement because all models launched last year have accounted for 69 percent of total iPhone sales. If that didn’t impress you, the $699 model, which is the iPhone 11, accounted for 39 percent of all iPhone sales. Looks like Tim Cook was right all along when he stated during Apple’s fourth quarter earnings that the iPhone 11 is off to a tremendous start.

Apple hasn’t released official unit figures, meaning that these estimates have been taken from analyst’s surveys. So far, the information appears to be convincing, as the iPhone 11 is the most popular model between October and December 2019. It appears that Apple’s strategy of further cutting the starting price of its entry-level, yet highly capable model has paid off wonders.

The iPhone XR, which has reported to be the most popular smartphone in the world for 2019, continues to sell well. It’s high-end features coupled with it’s $599 starting price are no doubt the deciding factors for its success. However, between 2018 and 2019, CIRP reports that the average selling price or ASP fell from $839 in December 2018 to about $809.

This decline was expected as the iPhone 11 launched at a price that’s $50 cheaper than the cheapest model launched back in 2018. That was the iPhone XR, which was unveiled for $749 during Apple’s 2018 keynote. CIRP also notes that the base storage models ended up being the most popular.

A majority of customers of the iPhone 11 and older models picked up the 64GB variants, while two-thirds of iPhone 11 Pro customers picked up a 256GB or 512GB version. Since Apple will announce its quarterly earnings on January 28, we’ll know just how well the company did after the iPhone 11’s inception. Hopefully, it will be positive news for the technology giant.

Source: 9to5Mac

