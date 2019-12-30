Tim Cook Praises Apple’s Partner for Making the Unique Midnight Green Color of the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Possible

Just like cameras, silicon, and other hardware of smartphones, the outer shell requires a great deal of work, even though at a first glance, it might not appear that way. Also, if it’s a quality and environment-conscious company like Apple, the job becomes all the more stringent. That’s the reason why it took a good four years for the company Seiko Advance to meet the Cupertino giant’s quality standards. As the company’s CEO Tim Cook explained recently, the Japanese company played a huge role in the Midnight Green variant of Apple’s latest flagships, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The Midnight Green Color Used on the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Was Made Using a Cleaner Method

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are both available in the color Midnight Green. Now, while you might not think much of it, creating inks is no easy feat. According to a report from Nikkei, green hues, in particular, are usually made using pollutants such as halogens. However, as explained by Seiko Advance sales manager Yukinori Kabe, the supplier successfully came up with a cleaner method to make a green ink that’s accurate and durable at the same time. The manufacturer uses a cleanroom to maintain temperature and humidity to satisfy quality standards.

That’s the reason Cook is all praises for the company and says that the Midnight Green dye is manufactured using high-quality control and craftsmanship. He also appreciated the supplier’s attention to detail when he visited the manufacturer in December while on a trip to Japan. Other than supplying the color Midnight-Green to Apple, Seiko Advance also provides it with Silver, Gold, and Space Gray inks that are used for the more expensive iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a feat that Cook is proud of too.

As mentioned before, Seiko Advance wasn’t considered up to the mark by Apple at first but after four years of continued effort, it successfully made black ink for the iPhone and now it has managed to create a robust partnership with the California-based giant. This would explain why Apple’s iPhone orders make up 40 percent of the company’s revenue. Now let us see if the supplier comes up with another exciting hue for the iPhone 12. 2020 is certainly a good year to look forward to.

