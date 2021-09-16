iPad mini 6 Does Not Offer mmWave 5G Support if You Opt for the Cellular Variant

There are several features to look forward to on the newly announced iPad mini 6 but do not count on experiencing mmWave 5G speeds. This is because Apple does not provide such an option to customers.

On the Plus Side, the iPad mini 6 Supports More 5G Bands Than the M1 iPad Pro Line

Apple has currently limited mmWave 5G support to the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and M1 iPad Pro series, and while you can experience sub-6GHz connectivity on the iPad mini 6, users cannot witness those unfathomable downlink and uplink speeds accompanied with those mmWave 5G networks. Fortunately, for consumers around the world, mmWave 5G support is not necessary as the iPad mini 6 supports more 5G bands than the iPhone 12 and M1 iPad Pro family, at least according to Apple.

New iPad mini 6 Features Faster 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 Compared to 802.11ac on Previous Generation Model

This means that in several markets where 5G has rolled out, the iPad mini 6 will provide improved coverage. Also, the lack of mmWave 5G should not be seen as a downgrade for the majority of users as there are extremely limited situations in which you will actually take advantage of this standard. For one thing, the signal range of mmWave 5G is significantly shorter than sub-6GHz, so while speeds will be higher, reliability will be a major concern.

Would consumers prefer a reliable connection that is slower or a significantly faster one but with connectivity issues? We leave that choice to you. As for the upsides of choosing the iPad mini 6 when it comes to wireless connectivity hardware, the latest tablet supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard, though you will need to be connected to a Wi-Fi 6 access point to take advantage of those speeds.

The iPad mini 6 starts at $499 for the 64GB model, with cellular variants costing $150 extra per storage tier. The slate is available to pre-order now on Apple’s online store and will begin shipping to customers from September 24.