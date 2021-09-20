Download the New iPad mini 6 ‘Mini’ Wallpapers Right Here

The brand new wallpapers from the newly announced iPad mini 6 with A15 Bionic are now available to download for any device.

Download 8 Brand New Wallpapers Straight from the Newly Announced iPad mini 6 - Available in Both Light and Dark Modes

We really don't have to mention it at this point; Apple's new hardware is always accompanied by a new wallpaper, or two. The new iPad mini 6 takes the fun and excitement to a whole new level and you can, right now, grab the fun wallpapers from it for any device you may have.

There are 8 wallpapers in total which you can download. Basically, there are 4, and the other 4 are their dark mode counterparts. If you love using your device with lights dimmed out, then you will definitely find something in here that will suit your taste.

It's interesting to see how much Apple is embracing the iPad mini this year, rather than just tossing it away in a bin of neglect. This year, we didn't get an incremental bump. Apple basically went ahead and shrunk the iPad Air to a much more interesting package. This includes an edge-to-edge display, a faster A15 Bionic chip, USB-C at the bottom (finally), Touch ID in the power button and so much more. There hasn't been a better time to get the iPad mini, honestly.

If you are interested in picking up the iPad mini 6, then you can place your pre-order right now. It will ship on the 24th, this week.

You can download the new iPad mini 6 wallpaper from this link in full resolution.

