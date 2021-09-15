New iPad mini 6 Features Faster 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 Compared to 802.11ac on Previous Generation Model

Apple's very own website confirms that the iPad mini 6, which was announced just yesterday, features faster Wi-Fi 6.

iPad mini 6 Features Faster Wi-Fi 6 for Blazing Fast Streaming Experiences

The iPad mini 5 was a great tablet and featured fast 802.11ac Wi-Fi. It's not slow by any means, but compared to something like 802.11ax it might start to show its age in certain scenarios.

But thankfully, if you are going to grab yourself the iPad mini 6, you will be getting the latest 802.11ax standard in the package, otherwise known as Wi-Fi 6. It's fast, offers a solid connection to the router and goes through data like butter.

Do keep in mind that you need to have a compatible 802.11ax router at home or office in order to take advantage of what Wi-Fi 6 offers. Even if you don't the tablet simply fall back to the older standard, whichever the connected Wi-Fi router supports.

