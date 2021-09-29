Apple Says “Jelly Scrolling” is Normal on iPad mini 6

Apple launched the iPad mini recently and it has been received pretty well. The much-needed design overhaul makes the iPad mini 6 great in terms of portability and performance. The display is now bigger all thanks to the uniform bezels on all sides. However, it was previously reported that the new iPad mini 6 features a "jelly scrolling" where one side of the display refreshed faster than the other. Apple has now issued a statement regarding the subject.

Apple Says That "Jelly Scrolling" on the iPad mini 6 is Normal for an LCD Display

The jelly scrolling issue is most noticeable when viewing documents or web pages in portrait mode. Apple has confirmed to Ars Technica that the "jelly scroll" issue is normal for devices with an LCD panel. This is due to the fact that LCD screens refresh line by line which allows the delay to occur between the top and bottom.

The iPad Air 4 and the new iPad 9 features an LCD panel as well but the jelly scrolling issue is prominent on the new iPad mini 6. At this point in time, we are not sure if Apple will take note of it and minimize the effects of the LCD jelly scroll on the smaller iPad mini 6. Moreover, it is yet to be seen if the issue can be resolved with a future iPadOS update.

It is best to remain oblivious to the jelly scrolling aspect on the iPad. Once you see it, you will always notice it when you scroll through the text on the screen. We will share more details on the scenario, so be sure to stick around for more details. What are your views on the issue? Are you bothered by it? Let us know in the comments section below.