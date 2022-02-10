‘Jelly Scrolling’ on iPad mini 6 Leads Apple to a Class Action Lawsuit

Apple launched the iPad mini 6 alongside the iPhone 13 lineup last year in September. The device received a major redesign compared to its predecessor. It now looks much more similar to the iPad Air 4. It comes in a smaller size but with the company's brand-new A15 Bionic chipset. However, users noticed 'jelly scrolling' on the iPad mini 6 - a situation where one side of the display refreshes faster than the other. While Apple is aware of the condition, Christopher Bryan from Colorado filed a class action lawsuit against Apple, accusing the company of fraudulent marketing and selling of the product. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Apple For Marketing and Selling iPad mini 6 With "Jelly Scrolling" Issue

The so-called "jelly scrolling" issue surfaced a few days after the iPad mini 6 was launched. Some users noticed that the text was scrolling at an uneven pace in portrait orientation on the device. For instance, when you scrolled through the text, the left side of the screen would lag slightly compared to the right side of the screen. Apple was hit with a class action lawsuit with the same issue (via MacRumors).

How to Download and Save Images in Google Chrome for iPhone, iPad

The complaint was filed in the North California court and it states that Apple is aware of the issue and still sells the iPad mini without any solution. Other than Apple not fixing the issue, the complaint also mentions that Apple does not amend its marketing materials to reflect the "jelly scrolling" defect. According to Apple's spokesperson, "jelly scrolling" is normal on an LCD screen. iFixit also followed the claims that jelly scrolling is normal behavior for an LCD display. However, it might be more prominent on the iPad mini 6 due to the display's controller board arranged vertically inside the device. The iPad Air 4 features a controller board mounted horizontally which allows it to better conceal the "jelly scrolling" aspect of the LCD display.

The class action lawsuit against Apple seeks damages in amount for anyone who purchased the iPad mini 6 in the United State. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. Share your views with us in the comments section below.