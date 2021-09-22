iPad mini 6 Reviews Are Up: Impressive Design and Performance in a Smaller Package

Apple announced the new iPad mini 6 alongside the iPhone 13 series at its California Streaming event last week. While the iPhone 13 announcement was the most anticipated aspect of the event, the iPad mini 6 was the highlight of the event. This is due to the fact that the iPad mini received its major redesign along with a bump in performance. The iPad mini 6 will launch in Stores this Friday and if you are deciding to get your hands on it, check out the reviews shared by tech channels on YouTube.

iPad mini 6 Reviews Portray Positive Remarks: Features a Powerful Processor in a Smaller Form Factor And Soft Colors

The iPad mini 6 hits the sweet spot when it comes to size and performance. If you want the best-in-class performance with an A15 Bionic chip in a size that you can carry around almost anywhere, then the iPad mini 6 is your pick. It boasts a good screen, iPad Air 4-like design, Apple Pencil support, and much more that you can carry with you at ease. Check out the iPad mini 6 video reviews by tech YouTube channels.

“iPhone Storage Almost Full” Bug Plaguing Users After Updating to iOS 15, iPadOS

Apple Has Sold 2 Billion iPhones, Silencing Critics and Keeping Jobs’ Legacy Alive

The new iPad mini 6 is no doubt an interesting iPad as it contains the power that provides grounds for professional-level tasks but in a package that is a little bigger than the biggest iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPad mini 6 reviews give a pretty good idea if you should or should not buy it according to your needs. It is available at $499 for the 64GB configuration and you would have to spend an extra $159 to get the 256GB variant.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you looking to buy the new iPad mini 6? Share your views with us in the comments section below.