A Higher Percentage of iPhone 13 Models Will Reportedly Support Faster mmWave 5G Standard

According to speculations, reports have claimed that more than 50 percent of iPhone 13 models, which are expected to launch later this year in late September, will be shipped with the super-fast mmWave 5G technology. As noted by a fresh report, mmWave support is scheduled to be supported in more regions, and that is excellent news for consumers who want to experience blazing fast wireless speeds.

The Only Drawback Is mmWave 5G Will Have a Much Shorter Range Compared to sub-6GHz

Given below is a small highlight from the DigiTimes regarding new iPhone 13 models supporting mmWave 5G technology.

“Apple will launch its next-generation iPhone series - tentatively dubbed the iPhone 13 - later in 2021, according to industry sources, which believe that more than 50% of the total iPhone 13s set to be shipped this year will be 5G mmWave models.”

Due to experimental procedures last year, the iPhone 12 family only supported mmWave technology in the U.S. However, as per affirmation from different sources and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPhone 13 family will support mmWave bands in other countries, including Australia, Japan, Canada, and a few European countries.

While regular, sub-6GHz 5G does promise fast speeds over longer ranges, the mmWave standard boosts up the download speeds even further. In contrast, mmWave is only effective for short-ranged signals, which is perfect for dense urban settings. According to MacRumors, during hobbyist testing of the Verizon mmWave network back in October 2019, a Samsung device reached up to download speeds of 2Gb/s, revealing the advantage of this superior technology, despite having massive fluctuations based on area and proximity to a 5G tower.

While ultra-fast mmWave 5G provides an unbeatable experience when it comes to downlink and uplink speeds, it is practically unusable indoors, making it an unreliable connection for daily use. Though Apple has seemingly decided to increase the technology’s support on its new lineup of smartphones, it will surely be interesting to see how carriers worldwide manage to make use of this feature and provide a reliable experience to their customers.

