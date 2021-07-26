Apple Had a 59 Percent Market Share in Tablet Chipsets for Q1, 2021; Growth Was Driven by A14 Bionic, M1 SoCs

As Apple continues to dominate the tablet space with its wide range of iPad models, its market share in the tablet chipset category also increased. According to the latest data, the technology giant acquired a 59 percent market share for Q1, 2021.

The Tablet Chipset Market Grew 33 Percent Overall in the Same Quarter

According to Strategy Analytics, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Samsung LSI captured the top-five positions of the tablet chipset market for Q1, 2021. However, Apple remained the undisputed king in this space, largely thanks to how many iPads it sells every year. In fact, Sravan Kundojjala, author of the report and Associate Director of Handset Component Technologies service at Strategy Analytics commented that Apple’s tablet chipset revenue shared grew 60 percent.

“Strategy Analytics estimates that Apple increased its tablet AP revenue share to 59 percent in Q1 2021 – the company's highest share in the past nine years. Apple's tablet AP revenue grew 60 percent year-on-year in Q1 2021, driven by new 5 nm-based A14 Bionic and Apple Silicon M1. The pandemic-driven demand also helped.”

The A14 Bionic is found in Apple’s iPad Air 4, while the M1 is found in both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. Both chipsets perform well according to their pricing brackets, and the newer features introduced in iPadOS 15 should make things simpler for users when gravitating from a notebook computer to a tablet, though there are still some limitations as Apple would want MacBook sales to suffer if it introduced more features.

Apple could effortlessly extend its lead in the tablet chipset market share as it is rumored to launch the iPad mini 6 later this year with an A15 Bionic, the same SoC that is reported to be found in the upcoming iPhone 13 series. Even Qualcomm, a company that reigns supreme in the smartphone chipset and baseband market, had a measly 10 percent market share in Q1, 2021.

Unfortunately, many top-end smartphone makers like Samsung do not place the same effort in their tablet range, which is why Qualcomm is not seeing much success here compared to Apple. For the near future, it looks as if Apple will continue its dominating run in the tablet SoC market share.

News Source: Businesswire