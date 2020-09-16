The full and final version of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 has been released for all compatible iPhone and iPad devices. It's packed with a ton of new features.

Apple Releases Final Version of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to Everyone, Here's How You Can Download it Today

After a wild rollercoaster ride of numerous betas, and a GM build that was meant to stick around for just a day, the full and final version of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 is now available for the public to download. It is packed with loads of new features which you've probably read about in the past few months, but today is all about downloading it all onto your compatible device and experiencing it first-hand.

Looking for the complete list of changes in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14? Check out the following:

Check Device Compatibility with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 First

iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 is available for every single device that can run iOS 13 or iPadOS 13. Even still, it's a good idea to check device compatibility before going forward. Here's the complete list of supported devices:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

Download the Update Over the Air Without Losing Your Files or Settings

This is the method we will highly recommend for downloading iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. It's super easy, and all it takes is a working Wi-Fi network, that's it. There are no computers or cables involved in this method at all and you won't lose your files or settings either. Follow the steps outlined here for more details:

Clean Install the Brand New Update on iPhone and iPad

If you want to experience the best of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 final, then it is best to download the IPSW file and restoring it fresh onto your iPhone and iPad. This method is slightly tedious, involves some cables, fiddling around with a keyboard and mouse, but it's worth it in the end. Keep in mind that you will lose your files and settings, therefore take a backup of everything before moving forward. Those with a dual SIM iPhone will lose their eSIM number as well. If you are all up for going through that trouble then follow the tutorial posted here:

Download iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 Final ISPW Files

You will need these files if you are planning a fresh restore. Click on the required link below and the download will start instantly:

iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS

iPhone 11, iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8, iPhone 7

iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus

2020 iPhone SE 2

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPod touch seventh-generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro (fourth-generation)

11-inch iPad Pro (second-generation)

11-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro (third-generation)

10.5-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro (second-generation)

iPad 5, iPad 6

iPad mini 5, iPad Air 3

10.2-inch iPad 7

iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2

9.7-inch iPad Pro (first-generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (first-generation)

Downgrade Back to iOS 13 or iPadOS 13 [Limited Time Only]

There is a chance that you might not feel the brand new vibes of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14. But the good news is, you can downgrade back to the older iOS 13 or iPadOS 13 firmware. Keep one thing in mind: this is possible for an extremely limited time only. It won't be long until Apple stops signing the older firmware, forcing you to update to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. Follow the tutorial here for more details:

