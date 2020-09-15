Download iOS 14 GM, iPadOS 14 GM for iPhone and iPad

It's finally here. The Gold Master (GM) build of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 is available for iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPad Pro and more.

Apple Releases iOS 14 GM and iPadOS 14 GM Build for Developers and Public Beta Testers, Download it Now

It's been one rollercoaster ride since iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 were announced back at WWDC 2020. We saw a ton of betas, and now we are finally at the GM build of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, both. These are essentially the final builds of the software which will be released to everyone tomorrow. However, if you currently have the beta or public beta installed onto one of your compatible devices, then you can latch onto the GM release immediately.

Download iOS 14 GM and iPadOS 14 GM Over the Air

Have a previous beta installed? Just follow the steps outlined below in order to download and install iOS 14 GM or iPadOS 14 GM over the air.

Connect to Wi-Fi

Make sure you have 50% or more battery

Launch the Settings app

Navigate to General > Software Update

If you are looking for more details, check out the tutorial posted here, it applies to the GM as well: Download iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 Beta Over the Air Without Losing Your Files or Settings

Clean Install is an Option for Developers Only

Developers can go ahead and grab the iOS 14 GM or iPadOS 14 GM IPSW files from the developer portal and restore their devices for a fresh experience. You can find more details by going here: How to Clean Install iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 Beta on iPhone and iPad

Download iOS 14 GM or iPadOS 14 GM for FREE

You don't have to be a registered developer with Apple if you want to take the newly released GM for a spin. You can download it absolutely free, without spending a dime. All you need is a working internet connection and a device that supports iOS 14 or iPadOS 14. Simply sign up to the public beta program and update straight to the GM build, it is that easy. Find more details here:

Downgrade iOS 14 to iOS 13

If, at any point, you feel that you have made a mistake updating to iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, you can always go back to iOS 13 or iPadOS 13 as long as the company is signing the older firmware. And lucky for you, they are right now since the final version of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 isn't even out yet. Follow the tutorial here for more details: