Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.4 – Here’s What You Need to Know

Last week, Apple saw fit to release its latest iOS 13.4.1 software update for the iPhone and iPad. Now, the company has stopped signing iOS 13.4 which means that it is no longer possible to downgrade to it from iOS 13.4.1. If you're an average iPhone user, the news might not be of good value to you. If you're a bit tech-savvy and interested in jailbreaking your iPhone or iPad, the news of Apple not signing the previous iOS build will entice you.

Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.4 - Here's What Jailbreak Users Should Know

Take note that iOS 13.4.1 was a minor update pertaining to the number of features that it brought to the table. It fixed the Bluetooth and FaceTime issues which were brought forward by iOS 13.4. So if you're someone who is not familiar with the jailbreak, Apple's decision to stop signing iOS 13.4 is not a big deal. Even if you tend to jailbreak your iPhone, you don't have to rely on iOS 13.4.

That's right, you can still jailbreak your iPhone or iPad even if you're on Apple's latest iOS 13.4.1, you can still jailbreak without any need to downgrade to iOS 13.4. This is due to the fact that Checkra1n jailbreak has been updated to support iOS 13.4.1. However, you can not jailbreak iPhone XS and newer models with the tool.

However, if you have an iPhone X or older models running iOS 13.4.1, you can use the Checkra1n tool to jailbreak your iPhone. Henceforth, if you're up for jailbreaking your iPhone or iPad, you can still do so using the Chekra1n tool. Moreover, if you haven't updated to the latest build, we would recommend you to do so. This is because the update fixes crucial issues pertaining to Bluetooth and FaceTime. Check out how iOS 13.4.1 stacks up against iOS 13.4 in a speed test comparison.

That's all there is to it folks. Have you updated to iOS 13.4.1 yet? Let us know in the comments.